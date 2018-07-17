Cole Sprouse uit 'Riverdale' onder vuur vanwege fotoshoots: "Stop met het promoten van sigaretten!"
"Constant met een sigaret gezien worden als tieneridool is schadelijk", klinkt het. "Hij geeft het slechte voorbeeld. In de V.S. is roken nog altijd de grootste oorzaak van ziekten en sterfgevallen die voorkomen hadden kunnen worden." Het moet gezegd worden dat men een punt heeft wat het tonen van sigaretten betreft. Wie door de Instagramfeed van Sprouse scrolt komt meteen tientallen foto's tegen waarop hij poseert met een sigaret in zijn hand, in zijn mond, of achter zijn oor.
"Cole is een volwassen man en mag uiteraard zelf zijn beslissingen maken, als hij wil roken is dat geen probleem. Maar het feit dat hij sigaretten gebruikt in glamoureuze fotoshoots geeft jongeren het idee dat roken cool en stijlvol is, maar dat is het allesbehalve", gaan critici verder. Sprouse deelde zelfs een dubbelzinnige quote waarin hij zegt: "Steun jullie lokale sigarettenbedrijven en rook! Jullie president doet het ook, dus hoe slecht kan het zijn?" Zelfs zijn fans reageerden daar niet louter positief op. "Mooie foto, maar wat een vreselijk bijschrift. We weten dat je dat ironisch bedoelt, maar sommige mensen gaan dat serieus nemen..."
Bij een andere foto deelde hij een uiteenzetting over het handige gebruik van sigaretten als props bij fotoshoots. De jonge acteur gebruikt ze echter niet alleen als tierlantijntje op de foto, in het dagelijks leven rookt hij wel degelijk. Van de bijhorende kritiek lijkt hij zich niet veel aan te trekken. Al duiken er de laatste tijd minder beelden van een rokende Sprouse op. De originele prenten heeft hij nooit offline gehaald.
Bullseye🎯 by @paulinashafir & @alex_hainer She wasn't able to speak when the cameras were on, so she figured out non-verbal ways to communicate anger. Whenever we messed up she would pull down the bottom lid of her left eye, showing us the red veins that reached up to her pupil. Blood was thicker than water, and I always noticed the veins before I noticed her eye was watering.
"Perhaps the most commonly encountered prop is one of the smallest. In an era when tobacco is vilified, the endless parade of cigarettes and (occasionally) pipes is almost shocking- but it is not unrealistic to say that one of the quickest ways to create a Hollywood ambience is to hand your subject a cancer stick. Cigarettes also solve the perennial problem of what to do with a subject's hands; and despite decades of rational, scientifically based propaganda to the contrary, there is no doubt that cigarettes did indeed have a certain glamour in Hollywood, if only by association with the stars. The main things to remember when dealing with all other props are that they should be appropriate, that they should not be shabby (unless that is part of the picture), and that they should not dominate the subject. The first can be problematic if the photographer wants to create a certain image, and the subject is unhappy with the chosen props. Many people today cannot handle a cigarette with conviction, and the same is true (and has always been true) of guns...Shabiness is particularly apparent in still pictures, possibly because we can examine the picture so carefully... The subject's relationship with the props is what matters. If there isn't one, or if the relationship is uncomfortable, then the picture won't work." -Hicks & Nisperos 'Hollywood Portraits'
New shoot with #stevenklein for @VMAN , check out their site~ pic.twitter.com/kfHOCvp44y link
1 reactie
Peter Buyck
Nog een Disney-slachtoffer... de sympathieke tweelingbroer die steeds exentrieker wordt. Miley Cirus, Demi Lovato, ... allemaal hebben of hadden ze last van de prestatiedruk die ze kenden als kindster in het productiehuis Disney.