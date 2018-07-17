Cole Sprouse uit 'Riverdale' onder vuur vanwege fotoshoots: "Stop met het promoten van sigaretten!" MVO

17 juli 2018

09u58 0 Celebrities Cole Sprouse (25), die te zien is als Jughead in de populaire tienerserie 'Riverdale', ligt zwaar onder vuur. In bijna al zijn fotoshoots is hij namelijk te zien met een sigaret.

"Constant met een sigaret gezien worden als tieneridool is schadelijk", klinkt het. "Hij geeft het slechte voorbeeld. In de V.S. is roken nog altijd de grootste oorzaak van ziekten en sterfgevallen die voorkomen hadden kunnen worden." Het moet gezegd worden dat men een punt heeft wat het tonen van sigaretten betreft. Wie door de Instagramfeed van Sprouse scrolt komt meteen tientallen foto's tegen waarop hij poseert met een sigaret in zijn hand, in zijn mond, of achter zijn oor.

"Cole is een volwassen man en mag uiteraard zelf zijn beslissingen maken, als hij wil roken is dat geen probleem. Maar het feit dat hij sigaretten gebruikt in glamoureuze fotoshoots geeft jongeren het idee dat roken cool en stijlvol is, maar dat is het allesbehalve", gaan critici verder. Sprouse deelde zelfs een dubbelzinnige quote waarin hij zegt: "Steun jullie lokale sigarettenbedrijven en rook! Jullie president doet het ook, dus hoe slecht kan het zijn?" Zelfs zijn fans reageerden daar niet louter positief op. "Mooie foto, maar wat een vreselijk bijschrift. We weten dat je dat ironisch bedoelt, maar sommige mensen gaan dat serieus nemen..."

Bij een andere foto deelde hij een uiteenzetting over het handige gebruik van sigaretten als props bij fotoshoots. De jonge acteur gebruikt ze echter niet alleen als tierlantijntje op de foto, in het dagelijks leven rookt hij wel degelijk. Van de bijhorende kritiek lijkt hij zich niet veel aan te trekken. Al duiken er de laatste tijd minder beelden van een rokende Sprouse op. De originele prenten heeft hij nooit offline gehaald.

Real men eat their cigarette butts. Got to shoot with the rambunctious @damon_baker this week. I'll post more of the shots soon. 1/3 Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@colesprouse) op 26 jun 2016 om 03:23 CEST

2/3 @damon_baker Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@colesprouse) op 26 jun 2016 om 19:13 CEST

DAMN THATS EDGY. 3/3 @damon_baker Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@colesprouse) op 26 jun 2016 om 21:28 CEST

Bullseye🎯 by @paulinashafir & @alex_hainer She wasn't able to speak when the cameras were on, so she figured out non-verbal ways to communicate anger. Whenever we messed up she would pull down the bottom lid of her left eye, showing us the red veins that reached up to her pupil. Blood was thicker than water, and I always noticed the veins before I noticed her eye was watering. Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@colesprouse) op 01 jun 2016 om 00:57 CEST

#FreeMyNipple Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@colesprouse) op 15 jul 2015 om 03:08 CEST

Let's split up gang. Daphnes comin with me. 📸 @paulinashafir Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@colesprouse) op 24 jan 2016 om 04:09 CET

Support the local upstart cigarette companies and smoke! Your president does it so how bad could it really be? Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@colesprouse) op 17 dec 2015 om 05:56 CET

New shoot with #stevenklein for @VMAN , check out their site~ pic.twitter.com/kfHOCvp44y Cole M. Sprouse(@ colesprouse) link