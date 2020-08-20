Cole Sprouse open over einde relatie met Lili Reinhart: “Wat een geweldige ervaring” SDE

20 augustus 2020

18u14

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Voor het eerst sinds het einde van hun relatie heeft Cole Sprouse (28) openlijk gereageerd op de breuk tussen hem en Lili Reinhart (23), met wie hij ook samen in de Netflix-serie ‘Riverdale’ speelt. Cole deed dat in een bericht op Instagram.

De acteur deelde een foto van Lili in het bos en schreef erbij dat de twee al in januari uit elkaar gingen. In maart zetten ze er dan definitief een punt achter. "Wat een geweldige ervaring heb ik gehad. Ik zal altijd blij zijn en koesteren dat ik de kans had om verliefd te worden.”

Gelukkig kunnen Cole en Lili nog goed door een deur. "Ik wens haar niets anders dan ontzettend veel liefde en geluk." Hij voegt er nog aan toe dat hun fans geen aandacht moeten besteden aan roddels die over hun breuk de ronde doen: “Dit is alles dat ik erover te zeggen heb. Alles wat je verder hoort, doet er niet toe."

De acteur wijst zijn volgers bovendien op Lili's nieuwste film ‘Chemical Hearts’ die vrijdag op Amazon Prime verschijnt. "Ik weet zeker dat ze er net zo geweldig in is als in alles wat ze doet.” De twee blijven ondanks hun breuk wel samen acteren in de populaire Netflix-reeks ‘Riverdale’.

