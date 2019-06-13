Cindy Crawford (53) doet nog steeds naaktshoots: “Schoonheid is iets van alle leeftijden” SD

13 juni 2019

21u46

Cindy Crawford (53) mag dan al iets ouder zijn dan het gemiddelde topmodel, toch weerhoudt dat haar er niet van om nog regelmatig naaktshoots te doen. Dat vertelt ze tijdens een vraaggesprek georganiseerd door WWD.

Cindy Crawford vertelt dat ze er bewust voor kiest om naaktreportages te blijven doen, om aan te tonen dat schoonheid iets van alle leeftijden is. Toch deelt niet iedereen haar mening, zo blijkt. Wanneer ze een dergelijke foto op sociale media deelt, krijgt ze daar soms negatieve reacties op. “Ik herinner me een zuur persoon - dat zijn er tegenwoordig zoveel - die iets zei als: waarom doe je dit nog steeds op jouw leeftijd”, vertelde Crawford tijdens een vraaggesprek georganiseerd door WWD. “En ik had zoiets van: is er een leeftijd waarop het niet meer mooi is om naakt te zijn? Het is gewoon een andere vorm van schoonheid.”

Het model vindt het daarom heel belangrijk om hiermee door te blijven gaan. “Dat is de reden waarom ik nog steeds dat soort reportages doe”, klinkt het. Crawford geeft wel eerlijk toe dat het tegenwoordig iets langer duurt voor ze piekfijn voor de camera’s verschijnt. “Ik hoop dat dit politiek correct is, maar soms zeg ik dat ik nu wat viagra nodig heb”, lacht ze. “Het kost meer moeite voordat ik klaar en paraat ben.”