Chrissy Teigen en John Legend verliezen zoontje na miskraam: “We zullen altijd van je houden, ook al ben je er niet meer” MVO

01 oktober 2020

07u24 2 Celebrities Chrissy Teigen (34) en John Legend (41) moeten een zware klap verwerken. Ze verloren zopas hun derde kind door een miskraam. “Dit is pijn zoals we die nog nooit gevoeld hebben”, schrijft het model in een emotioneel bericht op Instagram.

Na vier maanden zwangerschap kreeg Chrissy plots te kampen met complicaties. Ze werd in het ziekenhuis opgenomen en mocht amper nog bewegen. “Ik mag niet rondlopen”, aldus Teigen in een update voor haar fans. “Ik mag alleen naar de wc, zelfs niet naar de douche. Platte rust.”

Dat mocht echter niet baten, want vannacht moesten ze alsnog afscheid nemen van de baby. “We zijn in shock. Dit is pijn die we nog nooit eerder gevoeld hebben. Zelfs na ontelbare bloedtransfusies konden we ons zoontje niet de vloeistoffen geven die hij nodig had om te overleven.”

“Normaal beslissen we pas erg last minute over de naam van onze kinderen, maar om één of andere reden begonnen we hem Jack te noemen tijdens de zwangerschap. Voor ons zal hij dus altijd Jack blijven. Hij heeft hard gevochten om deel uit te kunnen maken van onze familie. Hij zal altijd bij ons zijn. Lieve Jack, het spijt me dat de eerste momenten van je leven zoveel complicaties met zich meebrachten. Sorry dat we je niet konden geven wat je nodig had. We zullen altijd van je houden.”

Verder bedankt Teigen iedereen die haar de voorbije weken gesteund heeft, en eindigt ze met een positieve noot. “We zijn enorm dankbaar voor het leven dat we hebben, en voor onze twee kinderen: Miles en Luna. Maar niet elke dag kan gevuld zijn met zonneschijn. Op deze donkere dag zullen we hard huilen, maar we zullen ook harder van elkaar gaan houden. En we slaan ons er doorheen.”