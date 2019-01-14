Chris Pratt slechts maanden na zijn scheiding alweer verloofd met dochter van Arnold Schwarzenegger MVO

14 januari 2019

09u17

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Chris Pratt mag Arnold Schwarzenegger straks zijn schoonvader noemen. De 39-jarige acteur is op zijn knieën gegaan voor Arnolds 29-jarige dochter Katherine, met wie hij sinds afgelopen zomer samen is. Via Instagram maakte Chris zijn verloving wereldkundig.

“Lieve Katherine, ik ben zo blij dat je ja hebt gezegd!”, schreef Chris bij een foto waarop hij zijn kersverse verloofde een kus geeft, terwijl zij haar ring showt. “Ik vind het geweldig om met je te trouwen. Trots om vrijmoedig in geloof met je te leven. Daar gaan we!”

Chris is nog maar pas gescheiden. Tot oktober was de acteur officieel nog getrouwd met actrice Anna Faris. Chris en Anna maakten in de zomer van 2017 bekend dat ze na een huwelijk van ruim acht jaar uit elkaar gingen. De twee kregen één kind, zoon Jack (6).