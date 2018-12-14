Chris Pratt heeft relatie met Katherine Schwarzenegger MVO

14 december 2018

09u01

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Chris Pratt en Katherine Schwarzenegger zijn officieel een stel. De Hollywoodacteur postte op Instagram een collage met foto’s van hem en de dochter van Arnold Schwarzenegger waarin hij hun relatie bevestigt.

“Gefeliciteerd met je verjaardag!”, schrijft de 39-jarige Pratt bij een collage foto’s van hem en Katherine (29). “Door jouw glimlach licht de kamer op. Ik koester onze tijd samen. Ik ben ontzettend blij dat God je in mijn leven heeft gebracht. Dankbaar voor je lach, kusjes, gesprekken, wandelingen, liefde en zorg.”

De twee werden in juni voor het eerst samen gespot tijdens een picknick-date aan de kust van Santa Barbara. Pratt was toen een half jaar gescheiden van actrice Anna Faris, met wie hij acht jaar getrouwd was.