Chris Martin geeft thuisconcert, Ellen DeGeneres goochelt én ook deze celebs entertainen hun volgers in tijden van corona
Chris Martin van Coldplay speelde bijvoorbeeld een concertje bij zich thuis, gezien hij lange tijd niet meer in grote zalen zal kunnen optreden. Hij noemde het #TogetherAtHome en lokte zo heel wat kijkers. “Ik dacht dat het wel leuk zou zijn om eens een liveconcert te geven en te checken hoe het met jullie gaat”, zei hij.
John Legend zag de voorstelling van Martin en vond dat een fantastisch idee. Hij besloot om hetzelfde te doen, samen met zijn vrouw, topmodel Chrissy Teigen. Samen zongen ze zijn bekende liefdesliedje ‘All Of Me’, maar ook een paar andere deuntjes die zijn dochtertje Luna mocht uitkiezen. Zij ging voluit voor ‘Tale As Old As Time’ uit de Disneyfilm ‘Belle en het Beest’. Ook zij brachten hun concertje live via Instagram.
My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc link
Popzanger Justin Bieber en zijn vrouw, model Hailey Baldwin, hielden het iets actiever en kozen voor een ‘dance challenge’ op de populaire app TikTok. Het dansje dat ze lieten zien in hun filmpje kon dan nagedaan worden door hun vele jonge fans, die op die manier ook weer iets om handen hadden!
Talkshowpresentatrice Ellen Degeneres neemt het entertainen van haar kijkers nog altijd heel serieus. Ook al zit ze thuis en is haar show tijdelijk opgeschort, blijft ze dagelijks grappige filmpjes posten. Zo liet ze haar volgens al helpen bij het maken van een gigantische legpuzzel, deed ze goocheltrucjes en belde ze zowat iedereen in haar zeer uitgebreide celebrity-netwerk om te horen hoe het met hen ging.
Ook ‘Wonder Woman’-actrice Gal Gadot is aan het vloggen geslagen. Ze zong onder andere het liedje ‘Imagine’ van John Lennon om haar volgers een hart onder de riem te steken in deze moeilijke tijden. Dat deed ze trouwens niet alleen! Ze riep de hulp in van haar beroemde vrienden Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Sia, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Eddie Benjamin, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom, Jr, Chris O’Dowd, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo én Maya Rudolph. Wat een bende! En dat zorgde natuurlijk voor een heel toffe video:
We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ....... #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
De Amerikaanse actrice en comédienne Chelsea Handler organiseerde dan weer een modeshow in haar eigen kleerkast. In deze aflevering: alleen maar jumpsuits, de perfecte outfit om lange tijd comfortabel binnen te verblijven.
Komiek en acteur David Spade entertaint zijn volgers live vanuit zijn eigen woning. Hij geeft niet alleen updates van zijn eigen situatie en van het wereldnieuws, maar hij verzint ook ter plekke korte comedyshows vol actuele grappen die zijn publiek moeiteloos amuseren. Hij noemt zijn filmpjes de ‘Low-Fi Monologen’ en verwijst consequent naar zijn woning als ‘de bunker’.
Ook de Queen of Pop herself heeft een heel concept bedacht om haar volgers te amuseren. Haar filmpjes heten de ‘Quarantine Diaries’ en de titel dekt de lading: de zangers houdt een videodagboek bij van haar ‘avonturen’ tijdens de quarantaine, maar in ware Madonna-stijl doet ze dat natuurlijk met een heel ‘noir' kantje: in het zwart-wit én met het nodigde drama.
