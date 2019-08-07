Channing Tatum zegt sociale media vaarwel SDE

07 augustus 2019

20u52

Bron: Metro UK 0 Celebrities Acteur Channing Tatum (39) heeft besloten om een tijdlang geen gebruik te maken van sociale media. Hij hoopt zo “geïnspireerd te raken”. Dat deelde de acteur op Instagram mee aan zijn 17,4 miljoen volgers.

“Ik ga even een pauze nemen van deze sociale media”, schrijft Channing Tatum op Instagram. “Ik heb geprobeerd om opnieuw geïnspireerd te raken en opnieuw te creëren. En om eerlijk te zijn, ik voel me niet of heb me niet erg creatief gevoeld op sociale media de laatste paar jaar.” Hij voegt eraan toe: “Ik ga een tijdje in de echte wereld leven en niet op mijn telefoon. Waarschijnlijk kom ik op een bepaald moment wel terug. Maar wanneer het zover is, wil ik een richting of een duidelijk beeld hebben van waarom ik op sociale media zit en wat ik daarop zet.”