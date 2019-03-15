Channing Tatum en Jessie J voor het eerst samen gespot TK

15 maart 2019

09u30 0 Celebrities Dat Channing Tatum en Jessie J een koppel zijn, was al enkele maanden bekend. De twee zijn echter nu pas voor het eerst samen gespot. Ze werden gisteren gefotografeerd terwijl ze hand in hand door Londen liepen.

Dat de twee veel tijd samen doorbrengen, werd de afgelopen maanden al duidelijk op de Instagrampagina’s van beide sterren. Zo was Channing al een paar keer aanwezig bij een optreden van de zangeres; hij vergezelt haar regelmatig, zowel in Europa als in Amerika.

Channing maakte vorig jaar in april bekend dat hij ging scheiden van zijn vrouw Jenna Dewan, iets wat hun fans erg schokte. De twee leerden elkaar kennen op de set van ‘Step Up’ en hebben samen een dochtertje: Everly. Ook Jenna heeft intussen overigens een nieuwe vriend.