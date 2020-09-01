Channing Tatum eert dochter met eerste kinderboek SDE

01 september 2020

09u34 0 Celebrities Het lijkt erop dat Channing Tatum (40) een nieuw carrièrepad is ingeslagen. De acteur heeft namelijk een kinderboek geschreven, getiteld ‘The One And Only Sparkella’. Dat boek draagt hij op aan z'n 7-jarige dochter Everly, klinkt het op sociale media.

"Jongens, ik weet niet hoe het met jullie zit, maar die hele quarantaine doet rare dingen met je. Zo heb ik mezelf per ongeluk opgesloten in de kamer van mijn 7-jarige dochter. Ik heb er het kind in mezelf terug gevonden. Daarom heb ik dit boek gemaakt voor mijn dochter, komende van het kleine meisje dat in mij zit. Alvast ontzettend bedankt voor het lezen," aldus Channing, die zichzelf voor de foto omringde met eenhoorns en Hello Kitty-knuffels, vleugels om deed en een kroontje op zijn hoofd had.

Het boek gaat over een jong meisje, Ella, dat op de eerste dag dat ze naar school gaat gepest wordt omdat ze van 'glitterdingen' houdt. Maar hoewel ze gepest wordt, is Ella vastbesloten haar liefde voor glitters niet op te geven. Channing wil met dit boek duidelijk maken dat je nooit moet afwijken van de persoon die je bent en die je wilt zijn, klinkt het: “Iedereen is uniek. Dus blijf vooral jezelf.”

Fans moeten nog wel even geduld hebben: het boek komt pas op 4 mei 2021 uit.

Lees ook:

Jamie Foxx en Channing Tatum aanwezig op begrafenis George Floyd

Channing Tatum en Jessie J voorgoed uit elkaar (en hij zit alweer op datingapp voor celebs)