Celine Dion verliest 92-jarige moeder LV

17 januari 2020

22u01 2 Celebrities Celine Dion (51) is haar moeder verloren, na een maandenlange strijd met gezondheidsproblemen. De zangeres bevestigde het nieuws op Instagram.

Therese Dion is donderdag op 92-jarige leeftijd overleden. Celine’s moeder, ook bekend als ‘Maman Dion’, werd omringd door familie en vrienden op haar laatste dagen. Ze zou al maanden geworsteld hebben met gezondheidsproblemen, waaronder geheugenverlies, verminderd zicht en gehoor.

Opvallend detail: Therese is op dezelfde dag gestorven als haar zoon Daniel, die 4 jaar geleden overleden is, evenals Celine’s echtgenoot René Angélil, die 2 dagen voor Celine’s broer stierf. Geen makkelijke periode dus voor de zangeres.

Celine is momenteel op wereldtournee en zou vrijdag en zaterdag op het podium staan in Miami. Als we de Instagrampost die de zangeres deelde mogen geloven, gaan de shows door. “Mama, we houden zo veel van je. We dragen de show van vanavond op aan jou, en ik zal met heel m’n hart voor je zingen. Liefs, Celine.”