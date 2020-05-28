Celebrities roepen op tot gerechtigheid voor slachtoffer politiegeweld George Floyd: “Genoeg is genoeg!”
Het jammerlijke tafereel speelde zich maandag in het Amerikaanse Minneapolis op straat af. Twee agenten kregen een oproep rond een verdachte situatie en gingen een kijkje nemen. “We troffen de man, die vermoedelijk onder invloed was, in de wagen aan”, luidt het in een politieverklaring. “Toen hij uitstapte, verzette hij zich. De politiemannen wisten hem in de handboeien te slaan. Omdat hij medisch niet in orde leek, werd een ambulance gebeld.”
Over de kern van de zaak werd echter zedig gezwegen. Op (schokkende) videobeelden die een voorbijganger maakte, is te zien hoe de zwarte man minutenlang tegen de grond geklemd ligt. De agent blijft zijn knie daarbij in de nek van de verdachte planten, tot hij uiteindelijk geen teken van leven meer geeft. Nochtans had het slachtoffer verschillende keren aangegeven dat hij in ademnood verkeerde. “Alstublieft, ik kan niet ademen”, kreunde hij meermaals. “Mijn buik doet pijn. Mijn nek doet pijn. Alles doet pijn. Ik heb water nodig, alstublieft. Vermoord me niet.”
Ook voorbijgangers moeiden zich met de situatie. Een vrouw merkte op dat de geboeide verdachte een bloedneus had. Anderen wezen op het feit dat er veel te veel geweld gebruikt werd. “Je houdt hem al in bedwang, hij verzet zich niet eens. Laat hem tenminste toch even ademen. Hij is ook een mens. Je lichaamstaal verraadt dat je hier te fel van geniet”, klonk het onder meer. Op het eind kreeg de agent ook te horen “dat hij die kerel vermoord had”. De FBI gaat de zaak nu verder onderzoeken.
#JusticeForFloyd
Heel wat vooraanstaande figuren uit Hollywood uiten hun woede over het politiegeweld op social media. “DIT MOET STOPPEN!”, schrijft Justin Bieber bij het filmpje. “Dit maakt me ziek. Het maakt me woedend dat deze man is gestorven. Het maakt me triest. Racisme is kwaadaardig. We moeten onze stem gebruiken, alsjeblieft mensen. Het spijt me, George Floyd.” En hij is lang niet de enige. “Dit is niet oké. En het zal niet stoppen tot iedereen dit erkent, vooral blanke mensen. Ik zei het al en zal het nog eens herhalen: laat je ongemak rond deze problemen je niet stoppen om het op te nemen voor mensen die in gevaar zijn”, schrijft Demi Lovato op Instagram. “Tot dit stopt, zal de zwarte gemeenschap in gevaar blijven leven, en dat heeft ook betrekking op jou.”
Ook Madonna, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell en talloze anderen roepen hun volgers op om hun stem te laten horen. “Dit is wat het betekent om zwart te zijn in Amerika”, zegt actrice Viola Davis nog. “Vermoord voor zijn huidskleur.”
I don’t have the words. I’m sick and tired of this, tired of being sad about our people dying needlessly. Harassed and humiliated in these challenging times, I thought we could come to together, but it seems like this Coronavirus has bought out more racism in a major way. pic.twitter.com/vZpNHm9Zco link
This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern day lynchings. Here's the thing......https://t.co/U0EfytNwdg pic.twitter.com/IimJn3RXlk link
Ariana grande speaking on George Floyd via Instagram stories #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/P8vHbjYqIo link
