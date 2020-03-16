Celebrities en bv’s roepen op om binnen te blijven en geven coronatips
Lady Gaga roept ten eerste op om lief te zijn voor elkaar. “Mijn gedacht vandaag is dat er tijden zijn waar we ons machteloos zullen voelen, maar dat gevoel kunnen we opvullen met goedheid.”
Ella Leyers geeft toe dat ze het niet makkelijk vindt om alleen te zijn, dus deelt ze de tip van China-correspondent Leen Vervaecke: een ‘virusbuddy’. “In China hadden veel alleenstaanden een ‘virusbuddy’, een andere alleenstaande met wie ze regelmatig afspraken, en van wie ze dus geen afstand hielden. Die ‘virusbuddy’ moet je volledig kunnen vertrouwen. Hij moet zich even goed beschermen als jij, want als één van jullie ziek wordt, dan de andere waarschijnlijk ook. Maar het is in ieder geval beter dan iedere dag met iemand anders afspreken en tien verschillende mensen besmetten.”
Samen met zijn beestenboel, maant Arnold Schwarzenegger iedereen in een filmpje aan om gezellig thuis te blijven.
Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB link
MNM-dj Tom De Cock liet de boodschap simpelweg op zijn t-shirt drukken: blijf in uw kot.
Zanger John Legend vindt het een goed moment om eens na te denken over hoe we onze agenda soms volplannen met dingen die niet zó belangrijk zijn.
Now that folks are cancelling non-essential travel and events, u start to realize how much we schedule that's non-essential. Of course, what we do is critical to human joy, inspiration, etc, but our entire entertainment industry is full of individually non-essential events. link
Sporten kan nog steeds en is belangrijk, maar doe het op een veilige manier, zegt Sven Nys.
Ook Miley Cyrus benadrukt dat we lief moeten zijn voor elkaar, en het egoïsme moeten laten varen. “Niemand heeft elke blik soep uit de supermarkt nodig.”
Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.... NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint... pic.twitter.com/LfLflFfG8c link
Gilles De Coster schakelt zijn kat in om zijn volgers op te roepen thuis te blijven: “doe zoals Jos!”
Handige tip van The Killers: zing hun hit ‘Mr. Brightside’ tijdens het wassen van je handen, en dan zit je sowieso goed.
But this is. pic.twitter.com/PlyHdzo2pM link
Er is maar één reden waarom Frances Lefebure niet in haar kot blijft: om anderen te helpen. “Help iemand die het nodig heeft!”
Tom Waes heeft ideeën genoeg: Spotify lijstjes maken, vakantiefoto’s bewerken, Skypen met je ouders, een boek lezen,...
