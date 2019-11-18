Catherine Zeta-Jones viert 20 jaar huwelijk met Michael Douglas: “Ik ben gezegend” Redactie

18 november 2019

17u05

Het is maandag precies twintig jaar geleden dat Catherine Zeta-Jones en Michael Douglas elkaar het jawoord gaven. De 50-jarige actrice wenst haar 75-jarige echtgenoot dan ook een fijne trouwdag op Instagram.

Catherine deelt daarnaast een briefje dat ze vanwege het jubileum kreeg van haar schoonvader, acteur Kirk Douglas (102). "Michael, je hebt een belangrijke les geleerd. Om getrouwd te blijven moet je je vrouw gehoorzamen. Blijf oefenen wat ik doe met mijn vrouw", schreef de acteur, die sinds 1954 getrouwd is.

Het huwelijk van Michael en Catherine kende ook moeilijke tijden. In 2013 gingen ze tijdelijk uit elkaar omdat de relatie leed onder de stress die ze hadden vanwege de tongkanker van Michael en de bipolaire stoornis van Catherine.

De twee trouwden in het Plaza Hotel in New York. De acteur en actrice hebben samen twee kinderen: de 19-jarige zoon Dylan en de 16-jarige dochter Carys. Michael heeft ook nog een zoon uit zijn vorige huwelijk.