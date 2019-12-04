Cardi B gelooft niet dat haar man haar bedriegt: “Het gaat goed tussen ons” KD

04 december 2019

10u04

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Cardi B is ervan overtuigd dat haar echtgenoot Offset geen privébericht heeft gestuurd aan Jade, de vriendin van rapcollega Tekashi 6ix9ine. Jade plaatste dinsdag een filmpje op Instagram waarin ze een berichtje laat zien dat ze kreeg van Offset. Volgens Cardi is het bericht gestuurd toen de pagina van haar man was gehackt. “Het gaat goed tussen ons. Hij is niet gek.”

“Waarom stuur je dit naar mij, heb je geen respect voor haar? Er is een hoop dat ik nog niet onthuld heb, maar dat komt nog wel”, schreef Jade bij haar filmpje. Cardi plaatste later een video als bewijs dat Offset dat niet gedaan had. In het filmpje is te zien hoe hij een foutmelding kreeg toen hij zich probeerde in te loggen."Ik weet dat hij domme dingen heeft uitgespookt, dat weten we allemaal. Maar hij is niet gek. Het gaat heel goed tussen ons, zo simpel is het”, besluit Cardi. Jade gelooft er niets van. Volgens haar kloppen de uren niet in de mail die Offset toonde. “Waarom werd je pas gehackt nadat je het bericht naar mij al gestuurd had?”, vraagt ze zich af.