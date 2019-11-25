Cara Delevingne gaat (eventjes) voor volledig nieuwe look MVO

13u00 0 Celebrities Cara Delevingne liet zich een compleet nieuwe look aanmeten door styliste Mara Roszak. Die laatste trok naar Instagram om het resultaat te delen, tot grote verbazing van sommige fans. Het platinablonde model had namelijk opeens gitzwart haar.

Geen zorgen, het ging enkel om een pruik, die professioneel bewerkt en aangebracht werd door Mara. Cara kwam een look uittesten voor een volgend project, waarvoor ze een volledig nieuwe stijl nodig had. “Deze meid komt echt met alles weg”, schrijft Roszak onder de foto. Waar en wanneer Cara precies met die zwarte haardos te zien zal zijn, is nog niet duidelijk.