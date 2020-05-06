Cara Delevingne en Ashley Benson na 2 jaar uit elkaar MVO

06 mei 2020

22u08

Bron: People 0 Celebrities Cara Delevingne en Ashley Benson gaan na twee jaar daten elk hun eigen weg. Het supermodel (27) en de actrice (30) zouden begin april een punt achter hun relatie hebben gezet.

“Ze hadden altijd al hun ups en downs”, zegt een vriend van het ex-koppel. “Maar nu is het echt voorbij tussen hen. De relatie heeft zijn koers gelopen.”

Cara en Ashley werden voor het eerst samen gefotografeerd in 2018, toen ze stonden te kussen op de luchthaven van Heathrow. Later werden ze vaak samen in het openbaar gespot. Ze lieten ook regelmatig romantische berichten achter op elkaars sociale media. In 2019 sprak Cara voor het eerst openlijk over haar relatie in een interview. “Het voelt fantastisch om niet alleen te zijn, om de wereld samen aan te kunnen. Voor ik Ashley leerde kennen duwde ik mensen altijd weg, maar zij was perfect voor me.”

Twee jaar later blijkt de liefde helaas over. Het is niet duidelijk of het paar als vrienden uit elkaar is gegaan of niet.