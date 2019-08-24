Camila Cabello worstelt met negatieve commentaar op nieuwe romance SDE

24 augustus 2019

Enkele weken geleden lekte uit dat popster Camila Cabello (22) een relatie heeft met zanger Shawn Mendes (21). Leuk nieuws, maar niet iedereen is er zo blij mee. Op haar Instagram-pagina heeft Camila laten weten dat ze heel wat negatieve commentaar krijgt, en dat dat zijn tol begint te eisen.

“Ik kom niet zo vaak op sociale media omdat dat me echt geen goed doet", begint Camila Cabello haar relaas. “Ik weet niet hoe ik ervoor moet zorgen dat ik niet beïnvloed word door wat mensen hier zeggen, dus ik lees het gewoon niet meer. Maar ik besef wel dat ik dit platform kan gebruiken om mensen te helpen, al is het maar door iets heel kleins te doen." En dus legt de ‘Havana’-zangeres uit wat zij doet als het haar allemaal even te veel wordt: “Ik raad je aan om vijf minuutjes per dag alleen maar te ademen. Ik doe dat de laatste tijd ook en het helpt me zo veel. Vroeger begreep ik meditatie niet, of het concept om je gewoon bewust te zijn van je adem. Maar ik voel mijn levenskwaliteit echt verbeteren - ik was het zo gewoon om constant alles te overdenken en te veel na te denken, in plaats van gewoon in het heden te leven.”

Het rustig in- en uitademen zou Camila dus helpen om zich niet zo druk te maken in wat er over haar geschreven wordt. Haar relatie met Shawn Mendes - met wie ze ook het nummer ‘Senorita’ zingt - kon al op veel kritiek rekenen en dus besloot de zangeres recent nog om de commentaren op haar foto’s uit te schakelen. Maandag treden de twee voor het eerst samen op op de MTV Video Music Awards.