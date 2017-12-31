Ga naar de mobiele website
Bye Bye 2017! Zo kijken BV's terug op het afgelopen jaar

    • DBJ
  • Bron: Instagram
BV's kijken terug op 2017
Instagram BV's kijken terug op 2017
Celebrities Op de laatste dag van 2017 is het tijd om terug te blikken op het afgelopen jaar en vooruit te kijken naar 2018. Dat doen ook een heleboel BV's en voor de meesten van hen 2017 een grand cru-jaar. Op naar 2018!

Kürt Rogiers

Thx 2017 👊🏻

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@kurtrogiers) op

Josje Huisman

#bestnine2017 #twasdemoeite Dank aan iedereen die het mee mooi maakte. Of het mooi meemaakte, lol. ❤ #happynewyear

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@josjecoos) op

Jill Peeters

#bestnine2017 Thank you for giving me the opportunity to meet al these great people!! 😍🙏 My dearest #weather #presenters from all over the world, viewers, idols and many more. #1 @environmenterik @unep #2 #rodeneuzendag @vtmnieuws @vtm.be #3 Secretary-General @unitednations Guterres #4 students @designosource BAS @thomasmore.be #5 Christiana Figueres, you still inspirere me #6 The founding members @climatewithoutborders with Executive-Secretary Espinosa @unfccc and @europeancommission #7 Belgian King Filip 🤴#8 Weather presenters at #COP23 with @wmo_omm #9 Prof Holland from Fiji thanks for the biggest compliment I ever had 🌍🌎🌏

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@jillpeeterswx) op

Klaasje Meijer

🎉🥂 2017 was fantastisch 🎉 Op naar een nieuw jaar vol plezier, veel optredens en gelukkige fans!👏🏻😊 Wat zijn jullie goede voornemens?!? 👍🏻 #newyearseve #HMKforever #mooisteberoepvandewereld 🌈

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@klaasje_meijer) op

Isabelle A

Favo 9! Er waren nog zoveel leuke dingen in 2017! Happy 2018! #liefdevoormuziek #disneylandparis #nightoftheproms #myson #myfamily #friends #degrietjes #cd #zozalhetzijn #2meisjesophetstrand #vakantie #halloween

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@isabelleada) op

Julie Van Den Steen

2017, ik heb u graag gezien 🌟

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@julievandensteen) op

Thomas Vanderveken

Wát een jaar was dat zeg! Dromen zijn dan toch geen bedrog (x2)! Benieuwd naar 2018! Vier ze! 🎉🍾🎶

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@thomasvanderveken) op

Adriaan Van Den Hoof

Ballen genoeg! Klaar voor het nieuwejaar! #2018 @st.gummarus

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

Cath Luyten

Met zijn allen smooth dat nieuwe jaar in. Wish you all the best! 🤸🏼‍♂️🤸🏻‍♀️ 2018 🤸🏼‍♂️🤸🏻‍♀️

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@cathluyten) op

Noemie Wolf

THANKYOUALL &amp; SEEYOUIN2018 💎🔫 #bestnine #memoriesof2017

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@noemiewolfs) op

Sergio Herman

2017 Reflections #proudhowwedidntgiveup #zeelandclouds❤️👊🏻

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@sergioherman) op

Lize Feryn

Walking into 2018 like 💃🏻✌🏻#happy2018

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@lizeferyn) op

