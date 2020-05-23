Bryce Dallas Howard studeert na 21 jaar af van universiteit SDE

23 mei 2020

19u24

Bryce Dallas Howard heeft na 21 jaar eindelijk een diploma van Tisch School of the Arts, onderdeel van New York University, op zak. Dat laat de 39-jarige actrice weten op Instagram.

Bryce schreef zich al in 1999 in bij de universiteit. "Daarna nam ik een pauze om te gaan werken als acteur, dus dit is al 21 jaar in de maak." Een diploma bleef een droom, zo schrijft ze in een aanvullende brief. "Ik bleef het volgende semester en de semesters erna keer op keer uitstellen, hopend dat ik in plaats van het afbreken van mijn studie slechts verlof nam. Keer op keer op keer.”

Hoewel de carrière van Bryce steeds meer vorm kreeg door films als ‘The Village’ (2004), ‘Spider-Man 3' (2007) en ‘Terminator Salvation’ (2009) besloot ze uiteindelijk toch haar studie af te maken. "Ik miste school oprecht."

De actrice hield aan de universiteit niet alleen een diploma over. Ze leerde er ook haar echtgenoot Seth Gabel kennen. De twee trouwden in 2006 en hebben twee kinderen.