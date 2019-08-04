Bruno Mars steunt protest in Hawaï: “Ik sta achter je” KD

04 augustus 2019

Bruno Mars is de laatste in het rijtje sterren die het protest tegen de komst van een gigantische telescoop op Hawaï steunt. "Ik hou van je, Hawaï, en ik sta achter je", schreef de zanger, die op Hawaï is geboren, op Instagram bij een foto van de demonstranten.

Al bijna een maand hebben actievoerders zich aan de voet van de Mauna Kea-berg verzameld. Het plan is om hierop een 30 meter hoge telescoop te bouwen, maar de inheemse bevolking vreest dat de bouw een heilige plek zal beschadigen. ‘Aquaman’-acteur Jason Momoa, ook op Hawaï geboren, voegde zich woensdag bij de demonstranten. Eerder uitten ook sterren als Leonardo DiCaprio en Damian Marley hun steun.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reisde vorige week al naar Hawaï. De acteur, die opgroeide in Honolulu, bood aan als bemiddelaar op te treden tussen de demonstranten en de autoriteiten.