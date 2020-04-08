Bruce Willis samen met ex Demi Moore en gezin in quarantaine LOV

08 april 2020

08u49

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Ook 20 jaar na hun scheiding zijn Bruce Willis (65) en zijn ex-echtgenote Demi Moore (57) tot elkaar veroordeeld. Vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus, dat ook Hollywood in zijn greep heeft, zit het acteurspaar al vier weken in quarantaine samen met hun kinderen, aanhang en huisdieren.

Jongste dochter Tallulah (26) deelde op Instagram een jolige familiefoto, met daarop haar goedgemutste ouders en haar zussen Rumer en Scout en aanhang. Iedereen, zelfs de vier honden, zijn op het plaatje getooid in groen-wit gestreepte outfits die nog het meest weg hebben van een pyjama. De familie zegt dat ze geheel vrijwillig tot deze quarantaine hebben besloten.

Willis en Moore trouwden in 1987 en gingen in 2000 uit elkaar. Willis heeft ook nog twee dochtertjes met zijn huidige echtgenote Emma Heming, met wie hij in 2009 trouwde. Laatstgenoemden bevinden zich niet in het huis.