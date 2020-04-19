Bruce Willis in quarantaine met ex-vrouw Demi Moore MVO

19 april 2020

16u07 0 Celebrities Opvallende beelden op de Instagram van Tallulah Willis (26). Haar bekende vader, Bruce (65), zit namelijk samen met hen in quarantaine. Dat is op zich niet zo verwonderlijk, maar ook haar moeder (zijn ex vrouw) Demi Moore (57) is van de partij.

De acteur zit dus zo lang de coronamaatregelen in de VS nog duren bij zijn ex en hun drie kinderen: Tallulah, Rumor (31) en Scout (28). Van zijn huidige vrouw, Emma Heming (41) zijn er voorlopig nog geen beelden te bespeuren.

Acteurs Bruce en Demi zijn na hun scheiding - intussen al 20 jaar geleden - altijd goede vrienden gebleven. Het zou dus kunnen dat ze samen in quarantaine zijn gegaan zodat ze hun dochters allebei zouden kunnen blijven zien. Volgens insiders gaat het echter om toeval. “Bruce heeft een huis in dezelfde straat. Hij was op bezoek bij Demi toen er op het nieuws werd omgeroepen dat hun buurt, Sun Valley, een corona-hotspot was. Dan maar geen risico nemen en daar in quarantaine gaan, dacht hij. Hij heeft dagelijks contact met Emma en niemand heeft er problemen mee.”

Zo te zien inderdaad niet, want Bruce, Demi en de kinderen amuseren zich te pletter, zo kunnen we opmaken uit hun Instagram-foto’s. Ze hielden zelfs een pyjamafeestje met matchende outfits.