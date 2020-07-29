Brooklyn Beckham deelt nieuwe beelden van verloving SDE

29 juli 2020

13u55

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Brooklyn Beckham (21) zit nog steeds op een roze wolk, nadat hij eerder deze maand bekend maakte zijn vriendin Nicola Peltz (25) ten huwelijk gevraagd te hebben. De oudste zoon van David en Victoria Beckham postte een aantal nieuwe foto's op Instagram, die vlak na hun verloving gemaakt zijn.

"Schatje, ik kan me geen leven zonder jou voorstellen”, schrijft Brooklyn bij de verzameling foto’s op Instagram. “Jij geeft me zo'n speciaal gevoel en weet me altijd aan het lachen te maken. Ik zal altijd voor je zorgen en je door dik en dun steunen.” Waarop z'n verloofde antwoordt: “Ik ben zo verliefd op je, m'n hart staat op ontploffen."

Het huwelijk van Brooklyn en Nicola gaat volgens insiders plaatsvinden in Italië. Op de gastenlijst worden de nodige beroemdheden verwacht. Naast Brooklyn's peetvader Elton John, willen de Beckhams hun goede vriend Gordon Ramsay het eten laten verzorgen. Ook zouden Harry en Meghan, als goede vrienden van David en Victoria, een uitnodiging kunnen verwachten.

