Britse zanger Olly Murs herstelt van zware knie-operatie KD

21 juni 2019

16u08

Olly Murs (35) is deze week geopereerd aan zijn knie. De Britse zanger deelde dit nieuws zelf via sociale media. "Ik ben herstellende", klinkt het.

"Ik zie er op deze foto dapper uit, maar ik ben momenteel herstellende van een zware knie-operatie", schrijft Olly bij enkele foto's waarop te zien is hoe zijn been van zijn enkel tot zijn heup is verbonden. De komende maanden zal hij veel rust moeten nemen. "Ik weet nog niet hoe ik dat ga doen. Het zal me zuur opbreken, maar het is nodig." Waarom hij onder het mes moest, is niet duidelijk.

De 35-jarige zanger gebruikt de tijd om even afstand te nemen van social media. "Om me te concentreren op mijn herstel en om tijd door te kunnen brengen met mijn familie en vrienden.”