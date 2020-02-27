Britney Spears toont pijnlijk moment waarop ze voet breekt LOV

27 februari 2020

10u01 0 Celebrities Eerder deze maand wist Sam Asghari, de vriend van Britney Spears, te melden dat de popzangeres in het ziekenhuis lag nadat ze haar voet had gebroken tijdens het dansen. Dat moment staat ook op video, want de 38-jarige zangeres deelde onlangs de beelden daarvan op Instagram.

“Ik had zes maanden niet gedanst, dus ik was op dat moment op volle kracht bezig. Ja, ik weet dat ik op blote voeten was. Niet ermee lachen, zo heb ik meer grip op de vloer”, schrijft Britney. “Trouwens, je kan horen hoe ik mijn voet breek op het einde. Sorry, het is nogal luid.” Waarschuwing: de beelden zijn niet echt geschikt voor gevoelige magen, want je kan Spears’ voet zien én horen breken.

Het is niet bekend hoe lang Britney moet herstellen van het ongeluk. Sam hoopt alvast dat zijn vriendin snel weer de oude is. “Mijn leeuwin brak haar middenvoetsbeentje terwijl ze aan het dansen was, haar favoriete bezigheid. Ik hoop dat ze snel de oude is en weer kan springen, rennen en dansen als de beste!”