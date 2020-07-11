Britney Spears stelt ongeruste fans gerust: “Dit ben ik als ik blij ben” SDE

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Britney Spears (38) heeft haar fans op het hart gedrukt dat ze gelukkig is en dat ze zich geen zorgen over haar hoeven te maken. Dat schrijft de zangeres op Instagram.

Vrolijk rondjes draaien met een vreemde en verwarde blik in de ogen, meer doet Britney Spears (38) dezer dagen niet op TikTok en Instagram. De bizarre filmpjes roepen opnieuw vragen op over de mentale toestand van de zangeres, ooit de grootste popster ter wereld. Het zorgt ervoor dat de hashtag #FreeBritney - Spears heeft sinds haar mentale instorting in 2008 geen volledige zeggenschap meer over haar leven - opnieuw trending is op sociale media. Maar volgens de zangeres is er helemaal niets aan de hand. “Ik begrijp dat sommige mensen m’n berichten niet leuk vinden of ze zelfs niet begrijpen”, schrijft Britney op Instagram. “Maar dit ben ik als ik blij ben. Dit is hoe ik echt ben." Ze voegt eraan toe: "Ik wil mensen inspireren om hetzelfde te doen en gewoon jezelf te zijn zonder anderen steeds te willen pleasen. Dat is de sleutel tot geluk!”

