Britney Spears promoot nieuw parfum in sexy badpakshoot

19 december 2018

07u23

Bron: Daily Mail 0 Celebrities Britney Spears doet de winterkou snel vergeten in de nieuwe promovideo voor haar parfum ‘Prerogative’.

In het filmpje dat ze deelde op haar Instagram is te zien hoe ze in badpak poseert en zichzelf overgiet met water. Naast haar zien we ook een halfnaakte man, waarvan we het gezicht niet te zien krijgen.

Spears staat bekend om de pikante reclamefilmpjes waarmee ze haar producten promoot. Het is al het derde promofilmpje voor Prerogative dat ze dit jaar uitbrengt.