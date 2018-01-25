Ga naar de mobiele website
Bradley Cooper en Irina Shayk genieten samen met hun baby van het strand

Bradley Cooper en dochter Lea.
Instagram Bradley Cooper en dochter Lea.
Celebrities Bradley Cooper (43) en zijn vriendin Irina Shayk (32) trokken samen met hun dochter Lea de Seine naar het strand voor een gezellige gezinsvakantie. 

Het koppel nam hen 10 maanden oude dochter mee naar een strand ten zuiden van L.A., waar ze voor het eerst in het zand kon spelen. Het is de eerst keer in drie maanden tijd dat het gezin op uitstap ging. 

Cooper en Shayk deden zopas hun intrek in een appartement in New York, dat voordien diende als vrijgezellenstulpje voor Shayk. Dat vrijgezellenbestaan zit er echter al een tijdje op. Het koppel is al samen sinds de lente van 2015, en het gerucht gaat dat er een verloving in de lucht hangt. 

