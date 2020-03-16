Bondactrice Olga Kurylenko test positief op coronavirus
Celebrities Na Tom Hanks heeft nu ook actrice Olga Kurylenko (40) het coronavirus te pakken. De Bondgirl uit ‘Quantum Of Solace’ zit thuis in quarantaine.
Kurylenko meldde zelf op Instagram dat ze positief testte op het virus. “Zit thuis opgesloten na een positieve test”, klinkt het. “Ik ben al een week ziek: koorts en vermoeidheid zijn de belangrijkste symptomen bij mij.” Ze roept iedereen op om de situatie serieus te nemen. “Zorg goed voor jezelf!”
Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! Сижу в изоляции дома с диагнозом Коронавирус. Уже почти неделю болею. Температура и слабость - мои основные симптомы. Будьте осторожны и принимайте это во всерьёз! #coronavirus #коронавирус
