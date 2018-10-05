Boete voor Amy Schumer en Emily Ratajkowski na protest tegen Brett Kavanaugh SD

05 oktober 2018

15u16

Bron: ANP 1 Celebrities Actrices Amy Schumer (37) en Emily Ratajkowski (27) moeten ieder een boete van 50 dollar (43 euro) betalen na hun aanhouding bij protesten tegen de aanstelling van Brett Kavanaugh (53) als opperrechter. Dat stelt The Wrap na gesprekken met lokale autoriteiten.

Bij de demonstratie werden 293 mensen aangehouden. Emily schreef donderdagmiddag op Instagram: "Vandaag werd ik gearresteerd bij het protesteren tegen de hooggerechtsnominatie van Brett Kavanaugh, een man die door verschillende vrouwen wordt beschuldigd van seksueel geweld. Mannen die vrouwen iets aandoen horen niet meer in machtsposities. Kavanaughs aanstelling is een boodschap aan vrouwen in dit land dat zij er niet toedoen. Ik eis een overheid die vrouwen in dezelfde mate erkent, steunt en respecteert als mannen."

Schumer droeg tijdens het protest een blouse met de tekst 'Dit vandaag, en dan #ERA'. Daarmee verwees ze naar het Equal Rights Amendment, een voorgestelde wetstoevoeging die Amerikanen gelijke rechten garandeert, ongeacht hun sekse.

Seksueel misbruik

Kavanaugh werd in juli door president Donald Trump voorgedragen als rechter in het Federaal Hooggerechtshof, het hoogste gerechtshof in de Verenigde Staten. Sindsdien werd hij door meerdere vrouwen beschuldigd van seksueel misbruik.

Kavanaugh staat bekend als een conservatieve rechter. Zo is hij fel tegen abortus en het homohuwelijk en een tegenstander van een strenger wapenbeleid.