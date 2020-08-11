Bizar: Will Smith verliest voortanden nadat Jason Derulo hem slaat met golfclub SDE

11 augustus 2020

14u00 0 Celebrities In een video op Instagram is te zien hoe acteur Will Smith (51) zanger Jason Derulo (30) een lesje golf geeft. Helaas loopt het fout af: de ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’-acteur hield er namelijk een kapot gebit aan over. Spoiler: hoewel het er levensecht uitziet, gaat het uiteraard om een grapje.

De twee mannen staan in een oefenruimte waar Jason zijn golfswing wil perfectioneren. Will geeft de zanger wat tips over de beste houding tijdens het slaan en doet dan een stap naar achteren, op veilige afstand van de golfclub. Dan bedenkt Will dat hij nog iets vergeten is. "Nog niet slaan", zegt hij, terwijl hij naar voren bukt. Maar Jason slaat met zijn club naar achteren, vol in het gezicht van Will.

Het gevolg is dat een deel van de voortanden van de acteur 'eruit geslagen' is. "Daar moet je even wat ijs op doen", zegt Jason schuldbewust, voordat hij er tussenuit probeert te knijpen. "Ik moet ergens heen, ben zo terug." Will is het daar echter niet mee eens. "Nu is het mijn beurt. Ik heb maar één swing nodig, ik pak m'n driver er even bij", zegt hij met een moordlustige blik in zijn ogen. "We kunnen er toch over praten", vraagt Jason nog voordat Will vol met zijn golfclub in de edele delen van de ‘Savage Love’-zanger slaat.

“Eindelijk omarmt hij z'n nieuwe glimlach", schrijft Jason vervolgens bij een foto van de twee mannen - Will nog steeds met verminkte glimlach. Onder hun volgers wordt ondertussen druk gediscussieerd of de kapotte tanden nu echt zijn of niet.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat de twee entertainers elkaar de duivel aandoen in een filmpje op Instagram. Enkele dagen geleden postte Jason nog een ludieke video waarin te zien is hoe Will hem met z'n hoofd tegen de tafel slaat. “Ik ga nooit meer naar zijn huis”, schrijft de zanger erbij.