BINNENKIJKEN. Luxevilla van Kim & Kanye West is van Belgische hand LV

05 februari 2020

09u01 6 Celebrities Hoewel realityster Kim Kardashian weinig geheimen heeft, zagen we haar luxueuze villa - op een tour van haar Hoewel realityster Kim Kardashian weinig geheimen heeft, zagen we haar luxueuze villa - op een tour van haar inloopkoelkast na - enkel in de achtergrond van foto’s en video’s. Tot nu, want voor het interieurblad Architectural Digest lieten Kim & Kanye voor het eerst fotografen binnen om hun indrukwekkende woonst vast te laten leggen op beeld. Opvallend detail: het huis werd volledig ontworpen door Belgen.

Het huis van Kim Kardashian en Kanye West in Calabasas, in de Amerikaanse staat California, is een minimalistische droom. De crèmekleurige tinten en weinige decoratiestukken creëren een oase van rust in het huis. Dat heeft het koppel te danken aan de Belgische designer Axel Vervoordt, die een goede vriend is van de twee.

Het was Kanye die Vervoordt leerde kennen op een kunstbeurs in Maastricht. Daar zag hij enkele werken van de ontwerper, en hij was meteen verkocht. “Toen ik zag wat hij kon, moest ik met hem werken.” De villa werd volgens hem voor 90 percent door Axel ontworpen, maar enkele andere designers mochten ook een bijdrage doen. Zo verzorgde Vincent Van Duysen, ook een Belgische architect, de inrichting van de kinderkamers.

Kim gaf ook al eens een sneak peek van enkele ruimtes in het huis tijdens een interview met Vogue. Daar zien we onder andere in de badkamer een wasbak die bestaat uit een - bijna - vlak werkblad, wat al voor veel verwarring zorgde op het internet.