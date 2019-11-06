BINNENKIJKEN. In dit super-de-luxe resort geniet Jennifer Lawrence van haar huwelijksreis Redactie

06 november 2019

16u00

Bron: People 0 Celebrities Na hun sprookjeshuwelijk op Rhode Island genieten actrice Jennifer Lawrence (29) en haar kersverse echtgenoot Cooke Maroney (34) nu van hun huwelijksreis. En die brengen de pasgehuwden door op een paradijselijke bestemming: een indrukwekkend resort op het Indonesische eiland Simba.

De 29-jarige Oscarwinnares en de 34-jarige kunsthandelaar verblijven in het exclusieve Nihi Sumba Resort, waar de gasten kunnen genieten van een overdaad aan luxe. Er zijn 33 villa’s verspreid over een immens domein van 530 hectare, zodat iedereen van de nodige privacy kan genieten. Bovendien zijn er verschillende infinity pools met een adembenemend uitzicht over de oceaan. In de prachtige wellness kan je genieten van de meest ontspannende massages. Het resort biedt ook yoga aan en organiseert verschillende excursies, zoals surf-, snorkel- en duiktripjes. De foto’s van het resort tonen dat het de perfecte plek is om die eerste weken als man en vrouw lekker romantisch met elkaar door te brengen.

Privé-villa

Het Nihi Sumba Resort is al behoorlijk exclusief, maar Jennifer en Cooke gaan nog een stapje verder. Ze verblijven namelijk in de privé-villa van ondernemer Chris Burch, de eigenaar van Nihi Sumba. Hij verhuurt zijn onderkomen voor een riant bedrag aan mensen die nog wat meer privacy willen. Zo verbleef acteur Christian Bale vorig jaar ook al eens in zijn optrekje.

“Jennifer en Cooke genieten tijdens hun huwelijksreis vooral intens van elkaars gezelschap”, vertelde een bron aan People. “Daarnaast hebben ze ook enkele lokale dorpjes bezocht en verkenden ze het eiland per paard.” Jennifer en Cooke gaven dit jaar in september stiekem het jawoord en vierden dat in oktober met een riant huwelijksfeest in een historische villa in Rhode Island, in het gezelschap van heel wat celebrities, zoals Emma Stone, Cameron Diaz en Sienna Miller.