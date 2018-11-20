BINNENKIJKEN. Cardi B koopt droomhuis voor haar moeder TDS

20 november 2018

12u08

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De Amerikaanse rapper Cardi B heeft een huis gekocht voor haar moeder. In een video op Instagram geeft ze haar 35,8 miljoen volgers een rondleiding door de droomwoning.

“Het is altijd een droom van me geweest om een huis te kunnen kopen voor mijn moeder”, schrijft ze. “De huizen die ik vorig jaar bekeek waren niet in mijn prijsklasse. Maar ik heb gewerkt en gewerkt en nu is het zover. Ik bedank iedereen die me heeft gesteund om mijn kinderdromen uit te laten komen.”

In de video toont ze meerdere kamers en verdiepingen. “Ik kan niet wachten tot de hele familie hier bijeenkomt”, vertelt ze erbij.