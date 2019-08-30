Billie Eilish woedend over gephotoshopte cover SDE

30 augustus 2019

08u35

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Billie Eilish (17) is niet echt blij met de coverfoto die de Duitse versie van magazine Nylon van haar plaatste. Het blad creëerde voor de voorpagina een soort androidversie van Billie, waarbij ze geen haar heeft en topless is.

Nylon onthulde de cover trots in een bericht op Instagram, maar Billie Eilish reageerde woedend in de comments. Ze schreef: “1. Ik ben hiervoor nooit benaderd door Nylon. Mijn team en ik wisten niet dat dit eraan kwam. 2. Dit is niet eens een echte foto van mij, ik heb hier geen creatieve input voor geleverd.” De zangeres vervolgde: “3. Je maakt een foto van me zonder t-shirt? Die niet echt is? Terwijl ik 17 ben? En zet het dan op je cover? Zelfs als de foto een robotversie van mij moet voorstellen: ik heb hier niet mee ingestemd. 4. En dan verwijder je al mijn haar?”

Het magazine heeft ondertussen ook gereageerd op Billie’s commentaar. “Het was nooit onze bedoeling om iets te maken dat verwarrend of beledigend is voor Billie Eilish”, schreef Nylon in een reactie. “We wilden Billie’s impact en haar werk eren door deze avatar te maken, die onderdeel is van een serie waarin we de kracht van nieuwe artiesten in de digitale wereld willen laten zien. Deze avatar is een 3D-kunststuk gemaakt als eerbetoon voor wat zij heeft bereikt en de positieve invloed die ze heeft op miljoenen mensen over de hele wereld - inclusief ons."