Bezorgde Bieber huilt om Billie Eilish: “Ik wil haar beschermen” LOV

17 februari 2020

11u01 0 Celebrities Justin Bieber (25) werd in een interview erg emotioneel over Billie Eilish. De zanger had het over de unieke situatie waar de piepjonge maar populaire zangeres zich in bevindt, en laat weten altijd klaar te staan voor haar wanneer ze steun nodig zou hebben.

Ter promotie van zijn nieuw album ‘Changes’, trok Justin Bieber naar Beats 1, een radiozender van streamingdienst Apple Music. Tijdens dat interview haalt presentator Zane Lowe het moment aan dat Bieber het muziekfenomeen Billie Eilish voor het eerst ontmoette op Coachella. De 18-jarige zangeres maakt er namelijk geen geheim van dat ze grote fan was van Bieber op jongere leeftijd, en deelde al foto’s van haar slaapkamer die volhing met posters. Het was voor haar dan ook een speciaal moment toen ze haar idool ontmoette, want intussen zijn de twee zowat lotgenoten geworden.

LISTEN BILLIE EILISH WAITED HER WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS MOMENT AND SHE FINALLY GOT THE CHANCE TO MEET JUSTIN BIEBER I AM SCREAMING #COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/v4h44yszi2 morsal is streaming changes(@ typicalbizzzle) link

“Het was zo’n mooi moment toen jullie oog in oog stonden. Zeker omdat ook Billie op haar eigen manier met deze explosie van succes en aandacht moet omgaan”, zegt Lowe. “Wat ging er op dat moment in je om?” Justin koestert het moment, vertelt hij. “We weten nooit hoeveel tijd we krijgen met bepaalde personen. Ik krijg tranen in mijn ogen als ik denk aan Kobe Bryant.” En die tranen kan hij niet lang bedwingen, want Bieber wordt emotioneel wanneer hij zijn bezorgdheid uitdrukt over Billie.

“Het was moeilijk voor mij. Zo jong zijn in deze industrie, en niet weten welke richting je uit moet. Mensen die zeggen dat ze van je houden, maar in een handomdraai een mes in je rug steken. Dus als ze me ooit nodig heeft, zal ik er voor haar zijn”, zegt Bieber, die het zichtbaar moeilijk heeft. “Ik wil niet dat ze meemaakt wat ik heb meegemaakt, dat wens ik niemand toe. Ik ben maar een telefoontje van haar verwijderd.”

Eilish plaatste een fragment van het emotionele gesprek op Instagram, en roept daarbij op om het nieuwe album van Bieber te streamen. “Ik hou van je!”, reageert Justin. Ook zijn vrouw Hailey plaatste daar een hartje onder.