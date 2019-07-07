Belgisch topmodel Jade Foret met ernstige infectie opgenomen in ziekenhuis TDS

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Ex-topmodel Jade Foret (28), die sinds haar huwelijk met de Franse zakenman Arnaud Lagardère in Parijs woont, is opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. De Belgische heeft een longontsteking, een ernstige nierinfectie en moet ook geopereerd worden aan een liesbreuk.

Opvallend gegeven: Jade was eerder deze week nog in ons land op bezoek bij een vriendin die tevens in het hospitaal ligt. Plots kreeg ook het model last van pijn, en na onderzoek is gebleken dat Foret werd geveld door een ernstige nierinfectie en een longontsteking. Bovendien moet ze ook geopereerd worden aan een liesbreuk, maar die operatie kan pas doorgaan als haar nierinfectie is gestabiliseerd.

Via Instagram wil Foret iedereen bedanken voor de bemoedigende reacties. Toch wil ze snel weer naar terug naar haar kinderen, twee dochters van 5 en 3. “Ik mis mijn schatten zo hard, ik wil enkel zo snel mogelijk terug bij hen zijn”, laat ze weten.