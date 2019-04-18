BBC-tienerster (16) plotseling overleden: “Ze zakte in elkaar en het was voorbij” MVO

07u41 2 Celebrities De 16-jarige Britse actrice Mya-Lecia Naylor is vorige week overleden. Dat heeft CBBC woensdagavond laat bekendgemaakt. De tiener zakte volgens haar management op 7 april plotseling in elkaar en overleed. Over de oorzaak deed men geen mededelingen.

Mya-Lecia werkte al sinds haar tweede, toen ze een rolletje had in de serie ‘Absolutely Fabulous’. Ze was daarna te zien in verschillende gastrollen op de Britse televisie en in de film ‘Cloud Atlas’. Van 2014 tot 2018 speelde de actrice een hoofdrol in ‘Millie In Between’, een serie van BBC's kindertak CBBC. Ze is momenteel nog te zien in een andere serie van CBBC, ‘Almost Never’.

Zwaar nieuws

“In deze verdrietige tijd zijn onze gedachten bij Mya-Lecia's familie, vrienden en iedereen die van haar hield", lieten de makers van ‘Almost Never’ weten op Instagram. Daarna deelden ze de mededeling van CBBC, waarin onder meer stond: “Mya-Lecia was een geliefd lid van de BBC Children-familie en een enorm getalenteerde actrice, zangeres en danseres. We zullen haar enorm missen.”

De zender liet z'n jonge doelgroep ook weten: “We weten dat dit heel zwaar nieuws is, en het kan helpen om hierover te praten met je vrienden of een volwassene die je vertrouwt. Als je het moeilijk hebt en het idee hebt dat je met niemand kan praten, dan kun je altijd bellen met de kindertelefoon.”

Het management van het meisje wiste ondertussen alle foto’s van haar officiële Instagram-account.

Rouwberichten

Ook enkele van haar co-sterren lieten van zich horen op sociale media. Zo schreef Lilly Stanion: “Mijn hart is gebroken en woorden kunnen niet beschrijven hoe ik me nu voel. Ik mis je en ik hou zoveel van je. Al mijn liefde aan je familie, vrienden en fans. Rust in vrede, Mya.”

Miriam Nyarko, die ook samen met haar in de serie speelde, zei: “Je hebt me niets dan vreugde gebracht en ik zal alles doen wat ik kan om je nagedachtenis voort te zetten en andere mensen net zo gelukkig te maken als jij mij maakte. Ik mis je enorm.”

