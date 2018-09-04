BBC-radiopresentatrice neemt afscheid van luisteraars: "Plots heb ik nog maar enkele dagen te leven" MVO

04 september 2018

10u42 0 Celebrities Rachael Bland (40), een Britse radiopresentatrice voor de BBC, heeft definitief afscheid genomen van haar fans. "In de woorden van Frank Sinatra: de tijd is gekomen, mijn vrienden. Blijkbaar heb ik nog maar enkele dagen te leven. Ik kan het maar moeilijk vatten."

Al sinds 2016 strijdt Rachael tegen borstkanker, maar tot voor kort leek ze dat gevecht ook te winnen. In haar blog 'Big C, Little Me' en in haar radioprogramma 'You, Me and the Big C', vertelde ze over haar dappere gevecht. Daarmee inspireerde ze tientallen andere patiënten die zich in dezelfde situatie bevonden.

In mei kreeg ze te horen dat haar kanker was teruggekeerd, terug chemotherapie dan maar. Maar deze week sloeg het noodlot onverwacht genadeloos toe.

"Het einde is in zicht. En erg plots. De dokters vertellen me dat ik slechts dagen heb," schrijft Bland op Twitter. "Ik kan het maar niet geloven. Bedankt voor al jullie steun. Mijn collega's Debs en Lozz zullen verdergaan met ons radioprogramma. Au revoir, mijn vrienden." Later voegde ze daar nog aan toe. "Ik kan uiteraard niet al jullie lieve berichten beantwoorden, maar ik doe mijn best om ze allemaal te lezen."

Bland is getrouwd en heeft een zoontje van 3, Frankie. Ze heeft het werk neergelegd en zal haar laatste dagen met haar familie doorbrengen.

It’s a bit of a 😭😭😭 on #youmebigc this week as I talk about the return of my cancer. But we manage to cheer ourselves up with the beautiful @kickasskell as we talk About The Friends. Download link in bio #podcast #cancer #bbc5live #stage4 #clinicaltrials Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@bigclittleme) op 25 mei 2018 om 16:37 CEST