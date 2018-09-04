BBC-radiopresentatrice neemt afscheid van luisteraars: "Plots heb ik nog maar enkele dagen te leven"
Al sinds 2016 strijdt Rachael tegen borstkanker, maar tot voor kort leek ze dat gevecht ook te winnen. In haar blog 'Big C, Little Me' en in haar radioprogramma 'You, Me and the Big C', vertelde ze over haar dappere gevecht. Daarmee inspireerde ze tientallen andere patiënten die zich in dezelfde situatie bevonden.
In mei kreeg ze te horen dat haar kanker was teruggekeerd, terug chemotherapie dan maar. Maar deze week sloeg het noodlot onverwacht genadeloos toe.
"Het einde is in zicht. En erg plots. De dokters vertellen me dat ik slechts dagen heb," schrijft Bland op Twitter. "Ik kan het maar niet geloven. Bedankt voor al jullie steun. Mijn collega's Debs en Lozz zullen verdergaan met ons radioprogramma. Au revoir, mijn vrienden." Later voegde ze daar nog aan toe. "Ik kan uiteraard niet al jullie lieve berichten beantwoorden, maar ik doe mijn best om ze allemaal te lezen."
Bland is getrouwd en heeft een zoontje van 3, Frankie. Ze heeft het werk neergelegd en zal haar laatste dagen met haar familie doorbrengen.
In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so very very much for all your support I’ve received along the way. @bowelbabe and @girlvscancer will continue with the podcast. Obviously I cant get round to all of your messages but I’ll do my very best to read them all. #cancer #fucancer #goodbye
The moment of truth. The results of this scan decide whether I stay on this clinical trial or move on to another. I really want to stay on immunotherapy for longer to give it more time to work. Now for top level #scanxiety for the next week. #CTScan #Stage4Problems #ClinicalTrial #Immunotherapy #ProgressScan #PleaseBeStable #EverythingCrossed
A beautiful day with my boys in beautiful Salcombe. When the sun shines there is NO WHERE BETTER. We played on boats and in the sea. And I walked up steps and hills. When a week ago I needed to sit down x4 between the hospital car park and ward. Breathing that sea air as much as I can and taking the good day (despite the 5am wake up call - cheers Fred and daylight 😂) #salcombe #cancer #stage4problems #devon #holiday #seaside #playingonboats #sunshine #breatheagain #mummylove #familytime #love #notdeadyet
We’re back!! #youmebigc and we brought you Greg Wise! 👇🏻 #Repost @girlstolelondon with @get_repost ・・・ OMG We’re Back Again ✌🏻 It’s Been A Hot Minute Since Us Gals Got Together. But The #YouMeBigC Crew Are Back For Series Two! Since Recording There’s Been Menopause + Metastasis. Oh And Maybe A Book Deal Or Two. Feels So Good Being Back In The Studio With This Pair. Weekly Gossip + Giggles Despite The Serious Subject Matter. As Per We’re Tackling The Taboos Head On. First Up There’s The One About Death. But Don’t Worry We’ve Got Gallows Humour Galore. You Can Find Us At bbc.co.uk/youmebigc. Or All Up On Your Telebox This AM Too. Tune Into BBC Breakfast At 6.50am, 7.50am + 8.50am. You May Just See Our Mugs As You Munch On Your Cereal.
Reacties