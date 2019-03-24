Barbra Streisand verontschuldigt zich voor controversiële uitspraken over misbruik Michael Jackson lva

24 maart 2019

03u12

Bron: BBC 0 Celebrities Barbra Streisand verontschuldigt zich voor haar uitspraken over ‘Leaving Neverland’, de documentaire waarin James Safechuck en Wade Robson beweren dat Michael Jackson hen seksueel misbruikte. Ze zei dat ze de slachtoffers wel geloofde, maar dat ze er ook niet aan zijn doodgegaan.

De zangeres kreeg een golf van kritiek over zich heen nadat ze het opnam voor de in 2009 overleden King Of Pop, omdat hij de jongens in haar ogen nooit echt verkracht heeft. “Ik geloof dat het verhaal van die jongens waar is, maar het is niet alsof ze daar destijds tegen hun zin waren. Ze waren verliefd op Michael, hij heeft hen niet gedwongen”, zei ze. “Uiteindelijk zijn die mannen allebei getrouwd en hebben ze zelf kinderen, dus ze zijn er duidelijk niet aan doodgegaan”, klonk het nog.

Op Instagram plaatste ze daarna een bericht waarin ze zich “oprecht verontschuldigt voor de pijn en het onbegrip die haar woorden hebben teweeggebracht”. Ze had beter moeten nadenken over wat ze over Michael Jackson en zijn slachtoffers zei, “want de woorden zoals ze werden opgeschreven weerspiegelen mijn ware gevoelens niet”, klinkt het. “Ik wou het trauma van deze jongens op geen enkele manier minimaliseren. Net zoals alle slachtoffers van seksueel geweld moeten ze dit heel hun leven meedragen.”

Op het einde richt ze zich tot de slachtoffers: “Ik hoop dat James en Wade weten dat ik respect heb voor hen en hen bewonder dat ze hun waarheid hebben gesproken.”