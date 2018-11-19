Barack Obama toont zijn romantische kant tijdens boektournee van Michelle MVO

06u43 0 Celebrities Barack Obama heeft zich van zijn meest romantische kant laten zien, door zijn vrouw Michelle te verrassen met een enorme bos bloemen tijdens de presentatie van haar boek ‘Becoming’ in hun woonplaats Washington DC.

De voormalig president van Amerika verscheen onaangekondigd ten tonele en gaf Michelle naast de bloemen ook een dikke knuffel.

Obama vergeleek zichzelf met Jay-Z, die zijn vrouw Beyoncé ook verraste tijdens één van haar concerten. “Dit is hetzelfde als toen hij ooit op het podium verscheen. Het geeft nog meer cachet aan een toch al bijzonder leuke en geslaagde avond.”

De voormalige First Lady bracht haar memoires afgelopen week uit en genereerde daarmee wereldwijd veel media aandacht. Het boek was in Amerika al voor de publicatie duizenden keren besteld. Michelle reist momenteel door de Verenigde Staten om haar boek te promoten en doet dat in uitverkochte zalen door het hele land heen.