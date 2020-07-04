Baby uit ‘Dirty Dancing’ gaat na 19 jaar scheiden van Marvel-acteur

MVO

04 juli 2020

10u34

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Jennifer Grey gaat scheiden. Dat maakten de 60-jarige actrice, die Baby speelde in de originele Dirty Dancing, en haar man Clark Gregg bekend via Instagram. Het acteurskoppel deelde op hetzelfde moment een bericht bij een foto waar ze samen op staan.

In hun boodschap onthult het koppel dat ze al langere tijd uit elkaar zijn, maar pas recent hebben besloten om te gaan scheiden. “Na 19 jaar samen zijn we in januari uit elkaar gegaan, wetende dat we altijd een familie zullen zijn die van elkaar houdt, elkaar waardeert en voor elkaar zorgt. We hebben recent de moeilijke beslissing gemaakt om te scheiden, maar we zijn nog steeds close en heel dankbaar voor het leven dat we hebben gedeeld en de geweldige dochter die we hebben opgevoed.”

Jennifer en Clark hebben samen een dochter, Stella, die in 2001 werd geboren.