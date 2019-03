Autobiografie Elton John verschijnt in oktober: “Ik ben klaar om mijn verhaal te vertellen”

My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and I’m now ready to tell you my story, in my own words. My first and only official autobiography will be released October 2019.



Pre-order at: https://t.co/Rr7Gge5r7b #EltonJohnBook 📖 pic.twitter.com/FP5KM8ikxI

Elton John(@ eltonofficial)