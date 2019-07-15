Au! Cindy Lauper wordt tijdens optreden gestoken door bij SD

15 juli 2019

19u43

Bron: People 1 Celebrities Gestoken worden door een bij ... Voor veel mensen is het een ervaring waar ze even niet goed van zijn, maar voor Cyndi Lauper (66) is het maar een kleinigheidje. Tijdens haar concert in de Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles vrijdag werd ze gestoken, maar bleef ze rustig verder zingen.

Vrijdag gaf Cyndi Lauper het beste van zichzelf tijdens een optreden in de Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. De zangeres was bezig aan het nummer ‘She Bop’ toen ze op een bij stapte en in haar linkervoet gestoken werd. Op haar Instagrampagina plaatste Lauper een video van het gebeuren. In plaats van even te pauzeren, is te zien hoe ze rustig blijft verder zingen terwijl ze haar voet inspecteert. Aan het publiek gaf ze wat meer uitleg over de situatie: “De bij ligt dood op de vloer.” Daarna vroeg ze om een stoel. “Ik ben wel stoer maar ... serieus? Moet dat echt zoveel pijn doen wanneer je door een bij gestoken wordt? Dat valt tegen! Maar ach, voor die arme kerel is het wel wat erger geëindigd. Ja, hij is echt dood. Maar je moest me nog snel even steken voor je ging, niet?”