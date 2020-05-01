Ashlee Simpson zwanger van derde kind SDE

01 mei 2020

09u24

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Er is gezinsuitbreiding op komst voor Ashlee Simpson (35) en Evan Ross (31). Het stel verwacht hun tweede kind samen, zo maakten ze donderdag bekend op sociale media.

Ashlee werd elf jaar geleden moeder van zoon Bronx. Haar huwelijk met de vader van de jongen, Fall Out Boy-bassist Pete Wentz, liep in 2011 op de klippen. Drie jaar later stapte ze in het huwelijksbootje met Evan, de zoon van Diana Ross. De twee kregen samen dochter Jagger, die dit voorjaar vijf wordt. De nieuwe spruit heeft al een speelmaatje in de familie: Ashlee’s oudere zus Jessica beviel vorig jaar van haar derde kind, dochter Birdie.

Evan en Ashlee lieten donderdag op hun Instagramaccounts hun positieve zwangerschapstest zien. Daarbij schreven ze: “We weten dat deze ongekende tijden veel stress veroorzaakt onder zwangere vrouwen. Daarom steunen wij March of Dimes.” Die organisatie zet zich in voor de gezondheid van zwangere vrouwen, en biedt hen extra steun en advies tijdens de coronacrisis.