Arnold Schwarzenegger neemt z’n ezel mee naar het werk

Je kat of je hond meenemen naar het werk gebeurt wel vaker, maar acteur Arnold Schwarzenegger (72) gaat net nog een stapje verder. Hij is stapelgek op z’n ezel Lily en z’n minipony Whiskey. Reden genoeg dus om z’n schattige huisdieren mee te nemen naar kantoor. In een hilarisch filmpje op Instagram is te zien hoe hij z’n werkruimte binnenwandelt met de beesten aan een leiband. Daarna voederen medewerkers de schattige dieren en gaat ook ‘The Governator’ een hapje met hen eten.

2