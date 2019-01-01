Ariana Grande wil ‘rotjaar’ 2018 zo snel mogelijk vergeten KD

01 januari 2019

12u59

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Ariana Grande wil het ‘rotjaar’ 2018 het liefst zo snel mogelijk vergeten. Dat maakte de zangeres zelf bekend op Instagram. “Het was het beste jaar van mijn carrière, maar het slechtste van mijn leven”, zei de popster eerder dit jaar al.

"You fuck", schreef de zangeres over het voorbije jaar op Instagram. Het is geen geheim dat de ster neerslachtig is over hoe haar leven het afgelopen jaar gelopen is. Op carrièrevlak ging het haar voor de wind: ze brak records, won prijzen en scoorde de ene hitsingle na de andere. Maar op privévlak liep het mis.

De relatie van Ariana met rapper Mac Miller liep ten einde in 2018. Niet veel later liet de rapper het leven na een overdosis. Haar nieuwe relatie met Pete Davidson haalde evenmin het einde van het jaar. “Het was het beste jaar van mijn carrière, maar het slechtste van mijn leven”, aldus Ariana. Toch kijkt de ster hoopvol naar het nieuwe jaar. “Als ik 2018 overleefd heb, dan kan ik alles overleven.” Haar fans steunen haar alvast.