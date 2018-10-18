Ariana Grande kleeft pleister op ‘Pete Davidson’-tatoeage KD

18 oktober 2018

12u15

Bron: ET 0 Celebrities Ariana Grande (25) is voor het eerst in het openbaar gespot sinds haar breuk met Pete Davidson (24). Wat opvalt, is dat de zangeres een tatoeage die naar haar ex-verloofde verwijst, bedekt heeft.

Ariana trad op voor de vijftiende verjaardag van haar lievelingsmusical ‘The Wizard of Oz’. Tijdens de opvoering van haar cover van ‘The Wizard And I’ merkte een fan op dat Ariana een vleeskleurige pleister rond haar ringvinger droeg. Toevallig op de plaats waar ze ‘Pete’ liet tatoeëren.

De ring rond haar vinger is ook verdwenen. Het juweel dat 86.000 euro gekost heeft, bezorgde de zangeres terug aan haar ex. “Hij kocht het omdat hij met haar wilde trouwen. Nu zij dat niet meer wil, heeft ze het hem ook meteen terug overhandigd”, aldus een bron. Ariana en Pete waren een goeie vijf maanden samen. Na enkele weken was het koppel al verloofd.

(lees verder onder de video)

Pete heeft ondertussen, via een bron, voor het eerst gereageerd op de breuk. “Hij focust zich nu op zichzelf, maar wenst Ariana het allerbeste toe”, klinkt het. Wat Pete zal doen met de vele tatoeages die naar Ariana verwijzen, is nog niet bekend.