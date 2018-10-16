Ariana Grande en Pete Davidson verdelen hun inboedel: hij krijgt de ring, zij het varken MVO

16 oktober 2018

10u47 0 Celebrities Ariana Grande (24) en Pete Davidson (24) zijn niet langer een koppel. Maar dankzij hun razendsnelle verloving van deze zomer, zitten ze opgescheept met een hoop gezamenlijke goederen die verdeeld moeten worden.

Zo gingen de twee samenwonen in een gigantisch luxe-appartement van 13,8 miljoen euro. Het New Yorkse optrekje werd echter volledig door Grande betaald, dus het zal Pete zijn die op zoek moet naar een nieuw verblijf.

Dat kan hij doen met een mooi startbedrag, want Ariana zou hem zijn verlovingsring van 100.000 dollar al hebben teruggegeven. Het diamanten sierraad, dat ze van hem kreeg in juni, is goed voor zo’n 86.000 euro. Misschien dat Davidson het kleinnood tegen winst kan verkopen, want het was een uniek stuk, speciaal gemaakt voor Grande.

Volgens bronnen die het koppel goed kennen was er totaal geen strijd over de ring. “Hij kocht hem omdat hij met haar wilde trouwen. Nu zij dat niet meer wil, heeft ze hem ook meteen terug overhandigd.”

Varkentje

Wat Ariana wél mag houden, is het miniatuurvarkentje dat ze samen adopteerden. Hoewel Pete een tattoo van het beestje, genaamd Piggy Smalls, op zijn borstkast liet zetten, staat het op naam van Ariana en werd het ook met haar fortuin betaald.

Wat er nu gaat gebeuren met de vele tattoo’s die Pete liet zetten in naam van Ariana, is een andere vraag.

Mac Miller

De breuk tussen de twee sterren kwam er na de dood van rapper Mac Miller, de ex-vriend van Ariana. Hij pleegde vorige maand zelfmoord, wat Grande aanzette tot nadenken. Ze besefte dat ze nog niet klaar was voor een huwelijk, en brak haar verloving met Davidson kort daarna.

Wie met vragen zit over zelfdoding kan terecht bij de Zelfmoordlijn op het gratis nummer 1813 en op de site www.zelfmoord1813.be.